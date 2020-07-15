Plugging Mallorca as ideal sport tourism destination to German market

MALLORCA council has been plugging the island as an ideal sport tourism destination to the German market.

Sport and Tourism councillor Andreu Serra made a presentation this week at the Steffi Graf Stadium in Berlin, which is staging the Bett1Aces tennis championship until July 19.

The Mallorca administration is one of the official tournament sponsors.

Serra said the island “has worked intensively for a safe tourism offer, which maintains its quality and which is capable of guaranteeing its capacity to attract a range of preferences, the sports offer among them.

“As well as having excellent infrastructure for practicing amateur and professional sport, the island is also a stage for grand championships of major international impact, like Road to Mallorca golf, the ATP tennis Mallorca Championship ATP andthe Mallorca Cycling Challenge”, the councillor pointed out.

Supporting the councillor at the press conference were the tennis players Spaniard Roberto Bautista and Latvian player Anastasija Sevastova, both of whom have trained and competed in Mallorca.

They talked about what they said was the island’s perfect combination of good sports facilities and a high quality tourism offer.