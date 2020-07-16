Worst day to date for new Covid-19 infections on Spain’s Costa Almeria

ALMERIA has registered its worst ever day for new Covid-19 infections.

The Junta de Andalucia’s Health department reported on Thursday that a further 60 cases have been recorded since Wednesday, the highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic.

Until today the most new cases seen over 24 hours in Almeria was 31 on March 27 and then again on July 11.

There are currently four outbreaks of the virus in the Poniente area of the province.

The worst is in El Ejido, where there are 64 cases. There are 31 in Berja, all related to the agricultural sector, six in Adra and five in Roquetas.

To date a total of 1,013 people have been infected with Covid-19 in Almeria. Of these, 740 were detected through PCR tests.