Surge in new Covid-19 cases on Costa Almeria

THE Costa Almeria has seen a nearly 53 per cent surge in new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

A total of 31 people have tested positive for the virus since Friday, according to the Junta de Andalucia’s Health department, the same number as for all the seven other provinces in the region put together.

-- Advertisement --



This makes it the worst day for new cases in Almeria since the state of alarm was lifted.

As of Saturday there are 81 active coronavirus cases in Almeria, up from 53 a day earlier.

Three of the people included in Friday’s figures are now classified as having made a recovery.

Eight of Almeria’s current Covid patients are receiving hospital treatment. Two are in intensive care.

Granada and Malaga provinces have both registered 11 new Covid-19 cases in the last day.

Another four people in Cadiz have tested positive, three in Cordoba, while the number of new cases detected in Huelva and Seville is just one.