Post Epstein scandal: Prince Andrew to retire from Royal life

Due to links with the convicted paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew is reportedly due to permanently retire from Royal Life.

Having stepped back from public life at the end of last year, after an awful interview on Newsnight, it has been said that there is no way back for the Prince. He spoke publicly at the time, about his friendship with Epstein, as well as allegations that a young girl of 17 was made to have sex with him, which he denies involvement with.

He claims to have no recollection of meeting the young girl, named Virginia Giuffre, and claimed to be at a well-known pizza parlour in Woking on one of the days that she claims they had sex.

To make matters worse for him, he is also still tangled with his ex-wife, in a legal dispute over their ski chalet in Verbier, on which they supposedly still owe £6,000,000. The money is rumoured to be getting paid off with help from The Queen herself. Prince Andrew may also have to give up his military commands.

The Attorney General – “Prince Andrew won’t be extradited to the US over Jeffrey Epstein”