The Attorney General – “Prince Andrew won’t be extradited to the US over Jeffrey Epstein”

Prince Andrew will not be extradited to the U.S. as part of the Epstein investigation.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said today there were no plans to extradite Prince Andrew to the United States for questioning in the sex crimes case involving late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Asked whether the United States has officially asked Britain to hand over Prince Andrew, Barr said, “I don’t think it’s a question of handing him over. I think it’s just a question of having him provide some evidence. Asked if Andrew would be extradited, Barr said, “No.”

Barr’s comments about the case came as lawyers for Andrew hit back at claims the royal was not co-operating with U.S. prosecutors investigating Epstein and suggested the justice officials were seeking publicity rather than Andrew’s help.

Andrew has been accused of having sex with a young woman provided by Epstein, Virginia Giuffre, when she was 17 – a claim he categorically denies. In November the prince was interviewed by the Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis about his relationship with the disgraced financier.

His remarks sparked a public backlash, and a few days later Andrew issued a statement saying that he would “step back from public duties for the foreseeable future”.