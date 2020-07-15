Meghan Markle tells Young Women to ‘chase your convictions’ as she addresses Girl Up summit

Meghan Markle spoke out about the fight against gender and race inequality while addressing young women around the world at a digital global leadership summit on Tuesday.

THE Duchess quoted the Dalai Lama while urging participants to focus on ‘compassion’ instead of ‘anger,’ she joined the event, organised by UN initiative Girl Up, to give a passionate speech about racial and gender injustices the world over – insisting that young women are the key to global change if they are willing to put aside negativity and focus on ‘building each other up.’

Meghan addressed a number of social issues, including gender inequality and racial injustice, as well as gun violence and mental health awareness. Other speakers have included Hillary Clinton, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and Meghan’s close friend Priyanka Chopra Jonas.