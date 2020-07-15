Meghan Markle tells Young Women to ‘chase your convictions’ as she addresses Girl Up summit

Mehan Markle tells young woman to "Chase your convictions" at a keynote speech. image- The Sussexes: Instagram

Meghan Markle spoke out about the fight against gender and race inequality while addressing young women around the world at a digital global leadership summit on Tuesday.

THE Duchess quoted the Dalai Lama while urging participants to focus on ‘compassion’ instead of ‘anger,’ she joined the event, organised by UN initiative Girl Up, to give a passionate speech about racial and gender injustices the world over – insisting that young women are the key to global change if they are willing to put aside negativity and focus on ‘building each other up.’

Meghan addressed a number of social issues, including gender inequality and racial injustice, as well as gun violence and mental health awareness. Other speakers have included Hillary Clinton, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and Meghan’s close friend Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Twitter users were quick to respond to the speech, with varying comments, one in particular, below, accused Meghan of “living off white privileged all her life”…
@superscuba83 posted: The most hilarious thing about Meghan Markle is she’s spent her entire life living off white privileged – Oh the irony!  She does have a point though…

“Those in the halls and corridors in places of power, from lawmakers to world leaders to executives, all of those people, they depend on you more than you will ever depend on them. They know this,” Meghan said.

“Many of them, at their worst, they don’t listen until they have to,” she continued. “The status quo is easy to excuse and hard to break.”


The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently living in Tyler Perry’s $18 million Los Angeles home with her husband Prince Harry and their baby son Archie, noted that powerful organisations, including government, “pull tightest right before snapping” and she urged the young summit participants to “keep challenging” global leaders.

“Make them uncomfortable,” she insisted. The CLA was more supportive of The Duchess…


What does the future hold for the royals?
In terms of financing their lifestyles, many questions remain unanswered. What will the couple do? And what can they do? If large sums of money are paid to them then much will be expected in return. Hollywood directors have treated stars on the set of films, not to mention the extras who might as well be cattle the way they are herded about. Prince Harry used to the courtesy of diplomats and government officials, might not find that he is so well treated in the future – only time will tell. TW



