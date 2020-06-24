Harry and Meghan join the Obamas, and the Clintons on the speaking circuit.

Harry and Meghan have signed with the Harry Walker agency

The couple, whose private and professional interests and every move have been scrutinised since they started seeing each other, will be engaging in discussions and speeches with trade associations, corporations and community forums, they have joined the agency who represent Michelle and Barack Obama, Hilary and Bill Clinton as well as close connections of the couple, Oprah Winfrey and Jane Godall.

It has been said that they will focus on things like social issues such as racial justice (which Meghan recently addressed with students from her L.A. alma mater), environmental concerns, and equity for genders, Prince Harry has spoken extensively about mental health the past, admitting to his own struggles with the grief of losing his mother Princess Diana in a tragic car crash, while championing emotional health initiatives close to his heart.

The appointment of Harry Walker, who’s job it will be to source speaking opportunities, heralds the couple’s return to public platforms which they will use to promote their philanthropic foundation Archewell

Details of the Harry and Meghan’s not-for-profit organisation Archewell will be brought to the public in the next couple of months.

Don’t be expecting any juicy stories from Harry on his family though, the British Royal Family are strictly not up for discussion.

Financially its a brilliant move for the couple, and will quickly enable them to become completely independent from the Royal family,

President Obama reportedly earned $400,000 (€355,000) for just one of his speeches in 2017, and the Clintons average a quarter of a million USD, (€222,000) per appearance