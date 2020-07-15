Adra bridge works moving along nicely

MAJOR works on Adra’s Puente del Rio bridge are moving along nicely, according to the mayor.

Speaking after a visit to the bridge with Government Sub-delegate in Almeria Manuel de la Fuente on Tuesday, Manuel Cortes said the project is now expected to be completed in October following a temporary suspension of the works due to the state of alarm.

Cortes said the project had long been demanded by local residents and the council, “hence the fact of seeing it becoming a reality is a satisfaction for everyone.

“In addition this is a crucial infrastructure for mobility in the municipality.”

The nearly €1 million of works to reinforce the structure and widen the bridge are being carried out by the Highways Directorate General.

Site manager Jose Antonio Moya described the works as “complex”.

He also explained that they were taking the opportunity to adapt the bridge to new regulations on seismic activity and vehicle contention.