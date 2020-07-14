You Must Watch This!! Tiger King Star Carole Baskin Fooled by Pranksters into Recording Happy Birthday Message for Rolf Harris

Tiger King star Carole Baskin is furious over being fooled by pranksters into recording an online Cameo birthday message for disgraced entertainer Rolf Harris.

Baskin has been tricked into sending a fake birthday message via Cameo video to paedophile Rolf Harris and mentioning his ‘best friend’ Jimmy Savile, she said: “I hear there’s a lot of great stories about you and your best friend Jimmy Savile”

The animal rights activist, 59, even blew shamed TV star Harris, who was jailed for indecent assaults on schoolgirls- which virtually ended his career, a kiss in the ‘birthday’ video message.

Carole shot to fame earlier this year after featuring in Netflix’s hit documentary series Tiger King, which followed exotic animal lover Joe Exotic – who was eventually sent to prison for plotting to murder Carole.

Police were recently called to the zoo formerly owned by Tiger King star Joe Exotic after a film crew working on the site feared they had discovered human remains. Cadaver dogs appeared to signify they had discovered body parts as the alarm was raised. Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Garvin County Sheriff’s deputies attended the scene at the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park on Friday evening. The remains were eventually found to be from an animal, possibly an alligator, and not human.