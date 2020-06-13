I’m a Celebrity offers Tiger King Star Carole Baskin Jungle Deal

Bosses of Britain’s favourite TV show ‘I’m a Celebrity’ have offered ‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin a huge deal to join the cast of this year’s series.

The Netflix docuseries ‘Tiger King’ achieved a massive following when it was released at a time many parts of the world were on lockdown.

The show, which featured controversial big cat collector Joe Exotic going toe-to-toe with Carole Baskin quickly became an internet sensation.

Baskin is not without controversy herself as she has been the subject of numerous conspiracy theories since the sudden disappearance of her second husband Don Lewis.

Many people – including Joe Exotic – believe that Baskin murdered her husband, although these claims have never been substantiated.

Eccentric Joe Exotic is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for plotting to kill Carole Baskin, who is also CEO of Big Cat Rescue.

Netflix said that 64 million households have tuned into Tiger King since the docuseries came out in March.

ITV has commented that “all names at this stage are speculation”.