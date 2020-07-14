Police Fine Drivers on Spain`s Costa del Sol for NOT Wearing a Mask Hours BEFORE the Midnight Deadline!!

Social media is being flooded with reports of Spanish police fining drivers on the Costa del Sol prior to restrictions for NOT wearing a mask BEFORE the official deadline of 12.00 midnight tonight.

A local resident posted on Facebook: ” Fuengirola local police are on a bingo bonus, they are handing out fines to drivers for not wearing a mask.. the new law doesn’t even come into effect until midnight tonight”

Peter Dominic Roche via Facebook sent EWN the actual receipt he was given by his friend from the police. He wrote:

“This is disgusting local police in Fuengirola are handing out fines tonight for not wearing face masks in cars I am almost 100% sure before 00.00 this evening this is illegal has anybody else gone through this unfortunate scenario tonight ￼￼￼ Watch out for the authorities dirty tricks”

You can clearly see the date and time the fine was handed out- 14/07/2021 20:31…

The law, as published by the EWN just a few hours ago and comes into effect from midnight tonight, states very clearly that:

“A mask will be compulsory when driving your private vehicle if there are people who do not live with you in the car”

It does NOT say a lone driver has to wear a mask, why would he need to? The drivers who have been fined have said they paid the fine to avoid trouble but will see their lawyers in the morning, hopefully, to obtain a refund. As the deadline is approaching, more people are reporting police are stopping drivers and handing out fines. The situation will be monitored and an update will be published tomorrow.

If anyone else was handed a fine for not wearing a mask before the deadline tonight then please let us know!