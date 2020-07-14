Mandatory Masks: The Different Regions in Spain and Their Different Rules

Masks have become a staple of everyday life in Spain’s post-COVID climate, now that regional communities are in charge of the regulations on masks, when and when not to wear them can become very confusing. This is a simple guide which differentiates the regions in Spain and their different protocols on using masks.

Galicia

Galicia was one of the first regions to implement the mandatory use of rules in all of public spaces. Masks with valves are prohibited and not wearing a mask can cost you up to €100.

Cataluña

Here masks are mandatory but not when going to the beach or pool. Not complying can cost you up to €100.

The Balearic Islands

Since July 12 they have adopted the same rules as Cataluña, masks are mandatory at all times minus when going to the pool or beach. You do not have to wear a mask when you are at the beach, playing sports, playing wind instruments, or consuming food or drinks. On bars and restaurant terraces if you are not consuming anything you must wear a mask. Not complying can cost you up to €100.

Extremadura

Here masks are mandatory at all times, even when going to the swimming pool, but you are exempt from wearing this when bathing. Not complying can cost you up to €100, however, the amount could increase to €6,000 depending on the seriousness of the offence.

Basque Country

The use of masks in all public spaces is mandatory but only in the town of Ordizia, which is the focus of a large outbreak. IT may extend this rule to the rest of the territory soon.

Aragon

Masks are mandatory at all times from July 14, with two exceptions: medical prescriptions and sports. Not complying can cost you up to €100.

Murcia

Wearing a mask in Murcia is only mandatory when you cannot keep an interpersonal distance of more than two metres. Those who fail to comply will be sanctioned €100.

La Rioja

Masks have been made mandatory in all public spaces, indoors or outdoors, and not wearing a mask can cost up to €100.

Cantabria

The use of the mask is compulsory at all times, but they are still finalising the decree to ensure this which will be published “imminently”.

Asturias

This is the region with the least amount of infections, but the use of masks is also mandatory at all times. Not complying can cost you up to €600 or higher.

Navarra

This region has also approved the mandatory use of masks despite social distancing practices and the measure will come into fruition this week. Sanctions and use of spaces are still being debated.

Andalucia

Andalucia has approved the mandatory use of masks which comes into practice at midnight. For a more in-depth explanation about the use of masks in Andalucia please follow this link.

The Rest of Spain

Castilla y Leon, Castilla-La Mancha, Madrid, the Canary Islands, the Valencian Community, as well as Ceuta and Melilla have not made the use of masks mandatory at all times. Therefore, in these territories, you can still go outside without a mask as long as there is a distance of 1.5/2-metres at all times.