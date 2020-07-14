British Ambassador and Secretaría de Estado de Migraciones send a joint message to UK Nationals in Spain

One week on from the introduction of a new residency document for UK Nationals protected by the Withdrawal Agreement and some changes to the application process, HMA Hugh Elliott and Secretaría de Estado de Migraciones (Ministerio de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones) Hana Jalloul recorded a joint message for UK Nationals living in Spain. You can view the video here.

The Ambassador and Minister acknowledged the many questions from UK Nationals about the new system and sought to provide clarity and reassurance. They were clear that the green residency certificate (whether A4 or credit card-sized) remains valid proof of residency status and rights under the Withdrawal Agreement, even after the end of the transition period.

Speaking about the introduction of the Tarjeta de Identidad de Extranjero, Secretaría de Estado Hana Jalloul said: “If you already have a green residency certificate, you don’t have to apply for a new status as a resident in Spain, and the documents you already have as an EU resident in Spain remain valid. And most importantly, as long as you are legally resident in Spain before 31 December your rights are guaranteed… I encourage anyone who does not yet have your residency certificate to apply to the immigration authorities as soon as you can.”

Launching the video, HMA Hugh Elliott reminded UK Nationals of the rights protected by the Withdrawal Agreement: “You will be able to continue to live and work in Spain. UK state pensioners will continue to have lifelong healthcare access as long as they remain living in Spain (this also applies to residents who claim a UK state pension in the future) and your UK state pension will continue to be uprated. That’s why it is so important that you register as a resident as soon as possible.”

The Ministerio de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones has published a comprehensive Q&A document (in both English and Spanish) to provide answers to the questions UK Nationals may have about their residency status and the new process. You can find the document here. The British Embassy is updating its Living in Spain guide (gov.uk/livinginspain) to reflect the new residency process and will be providing further information on www.facebook.com/britsinspain.

To end the video, Hana Jalloul said: “Many of you have built your homes here and we want you to stay . . . You are part of the Spanish family. You are part of us. The Spanish Government is here to support you in this new phase and we want to send you a very clear message: this is, and will always be your home.”

