Katie Price`s Son Harvey in Intensive Care after Showing Symptoms of COVID

Katie Price’s critically ill son Harvey has been tested for coronavirus as doctors say he has symptoms of the killer bug.

Doctors are watching Harvey intensely around-the-clock as the teen gears up to undergo a series of tests, he is fighting for his life in hospital and there are fears he could have caught coronavirus after he “presented symptoms” of the deadly disease.

It has been devastating for the mother-of-five as she cannot stay at her son’s hospital bedside because of the strict rules surrounding coronavirus in place.

Katie wrote: “I can confirm Harvey is in intensive care and in the best hands and would like to thank the ambulance services and the hospital staff for the quick response and making him stable.”

A source said yesterday: “Katie had to change clothes and get in scrubs and full PPE to visit him, She remains extremely worried about him but she’s trying to stay strong.”

On Twitter, Katie told followers: “Thanks so much for all your messages of love and support for Harvey. It’s really keeping me going.” Her ex Peter Andre posted on social media to say he’s ‘praying’ for his former stepson, Andre’s son Junior, 15, also sent his love to his older brother Harvey.

It is the second time Harvey has needed hospital treatment in two weeks after he fell ill at sister Princess’ 13th birthday at her Surrey home.