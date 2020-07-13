Body of Missing Glee Star Naya Rivera Has Been Found

The body of Naya Rivera, an actress who starred on the hit tv-show Glee, has sadly been found at the bottom of a Californian lake.

The 33-year-old star has been missing since she went out to the South Californian Lake, Lake Pirum with her four-year-old son four days ago. According to her child, he said that Naya had gone in for a swim and never came back, leaving the search team to assume that she had indeed drowned. He was found floating on the boat by himself.

Her own father also joined the search team and was swimming in the lake hoping to find his daughter. The search was long and tiring however a family friend had received a picture from Naya with an approximately two-hour timestamp of before the son was found on the boat alone, which could have aided the search team with their mission.

Naya is now the third cast member from this popular musical show who has died at a young age, leaving some fans to deduce that the cast is somehow cursed. Cory Monteith who played the lead character Finn Hudson also died at the age of 31 and Naya’s ex-boyfriend, who portrayed Noah Puckerman committed suicide at the age of 35.