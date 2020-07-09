Glee Star Feared Dead After Her Son, 4, Found Alone Floating on a Boat

GLEE star and acclaimed actress, Naya Rivera, is feared dead after her four-year-old son was found floating on a boat in a lake all by himself in Lake Piru, Ventura County (California). The search and rescue team has been deployed but they are yet to be successful in finding Rivera or her body.

Captain Eric Buschow, from the Ventura County’s Sheriff Department, has said that they found her son alone on the boat at around 4.48pm after receiving a call from a concerned citizen. The search team have admitted that this operation “could take several days” and that they plan to resume the search on Thursday.

-- Advertisement --



Rivera had reportedly rented out a boat and gone to the lake with her son, the little boy is in good shape and according to him, she went out swimming but never came back onto the boat. Authorities are now searching for the body of Rivera as she is presumed to have drowned.

Naya Rivera has been acting and modelling since she was the same age as her son, and landed her first important TV role in the CBS sitcom The Royal Family. However, she shot to fame from 2009 to 2015 with her role as Santana Lopez in the musical show Glee.