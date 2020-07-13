Actress wife of John Travolta, Kelly Preston, dies

HOLLYWOOD actress and wife of John Travolta Kelly Preston, has died at the age of 57 from breast cancer.

Travolta confirmed the news on Instagram late on Sunday.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” the Grease and Pulp Fiction star wrote.

“She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.”

He said he would be taking some time out to be there for his children.

Preston, who starred in films like Jerry Maguire, and most recently Gotti alongside her husband, had reportedly kept her cancer diagnosis private.

She and Travolta celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary last year.

They had three children together. Their eldest son, Jett, died in 2009 after a seizure at a holiday home in the Bahamas.