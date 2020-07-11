TUI Offers Free ‘COVID-19 COVER’ to Package Holidaymakers

TUI has announced it will cover the costs for medical tests, extended hotel stays and flights home for British holidaymakers should they catch Covid-19 while on a package holiday.

The global package holiday operator said that ‘Covid-19 Cover’ will be offered to every TUI customer until the end of the year. Its Covid-19 Cover will be provided to every TUI traveller until 31st December 2020 and be used alongside usual travel insurance.

Andrew Flintham, managing director for Tui UK & Ireland, said: “It means that they can book with confidence, knowing that extra costs associated with Covid-19 that wouldn’t be covered by regular travel insurance, will be taken care of.

The cover will include the cost of repatriation if medically required by the holidaymaker, and if they must self-isolate TUI will cover the cost of an extended stay and the price of a new return flight home if needed.

This comes as TUI, the UK’s largest holiday firm, announces it will reboot holidays to seven new destinations from July 25: Menorca, Malaga, Alicante, Reus, Zakynthos, Fuerteventura, and Gran Canaria have been added to their roster.

As reported by EWN recently, thousands of TUI customers had their travel plans cancelled after the tour operator announced it will only fly holidaymakers to destinations that don’t have quarantine measures in place. This latest update means existing bookings are at risk of being scrapped if “air bridges” aren’t set up in time, while those who’ve yet to book their next getaway will have fewer destinations to choose from

Today, TUI has kickstarted holidays to the Balearics and the Canaries, departing from Gatwick, Birmingham, and Manchester. Travel insurance compare websites included a list of companies willing to issue cover.