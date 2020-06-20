BREAKING NEWS: Tui Drops Holiday Bombshell- No “Air Bridges”- No Flights!!

Multi-National Tour Operator TUI has announced it will only fly holidaymakers to countries that have “air bridges” or a reciprocal agreement with the UK.

THOUSANDS of TUI customers face having their travel plans cancelled after the tour operator announced it will only fly holidaymakers to destinations that don’t have quarantine measures in place. This latest update means existing bookings are at risk of being scrapped if “air bridges” aren’t set up in time, while those who’ve yet to book their next getaway will have fewer destinations to choose from.

In an email shared by a customer on Facebook, TUI says:

“This means we won’t travel to places where we know that you’ll need to self-isolate when you arrive or when you return home. ”

It means that TUI customers may only be able to go on holiday to countries that have an agreed “air bridge” with the UK. The Foreign Office currently advises against all but essential travel, but this is under review all the time.

In the coming weeks, Boris Johnson is expected to announce a string of deals with a “small number” of countries to create air bridges to allow quarantine-free travel, as reported earlier this by the EWN.

The Prime Minister will reveal which countries – all said to have low coronavirus infection rates – are included in the deal, in a boost to Brits hoping to enjoy summer holidays abroad following months of lockdown.