Rincón de la Victoria night market to run until September

THE night market in Rincón de la Victoria will open this Friday, July 10 with 22 stalls on the Paseo Marítimo Virgen del Carmen from 8pm to 12am every day and until September 15.

Councillor for Public Roads, María de la Paz Couto said, “From this Town Hall, we consider that it is important to maintain a balance between the security and the economy of small businessmen and street traders.”

In this sense, the mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, has appealed to the population. “I want to appeal for them to continue to be responsible for this new reopening because we know the tourist attraction that these stalls have on the seafront.”

“It is important to recover normality in our municipality, but just as important as not taking steps back in terms of security,” said Salado.

The night market will open in the same location as other years, but with the exception that the stalls will be mounted inline, preventing them from facing each other and possible crowds with the residents who use the seafront.