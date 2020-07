WORK progresses on the new Triana bridge over the mouth of the Gorgos river on Javea’s Grava beach.

Operatives removed the temporary props installed to take the weight of the two huge girders that make up the single span, which replaces the original bridge demolished earlier this year.

The bridge platform has now been tarmacked and workmen are currently concentrating on connecting the bridge with the Avenida del Mediterraneo and Paseo de la Marina Española.