Ghislaine Maxwell Begs for €5M Bail- “I’m not Jeffrey Epstein”!

Maxwell, 58, has been detained at a lock-up in Brooklyn without bail since being arrested last week. Prosecutors have labelled her an “extreme risk of flight” and said they want her kept banged up until her trial.

In court papers, her lawyers cited the coronavirus risk in jail as a reason to release her on €5M bond. “The circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic will greatly increase her personal risk and prevent her from meaningfully participating in her defense,” wrote her lawyers, Mark Cohen, and Jeffrey Pagliuca.

A judge has set a hearing for Tuesday to hear bail arguments and to arraign Maxwell on multiple charges, including that she conspired to entice girls as young as 14 to engage in illegal sex acts with Epstein from 1994 through 1997 at his homes in New York City, Florida, and New Mexico – and at Maxwell’s residence in London.

Maxwell faces six serious criminal charges, including four related to transporting minors for illegal sexual acts, and two for perjury in depositions about her role in Epstein’s abuses.

In today’s filing, Maxwell said she “vigorously denies the charges” and intends to fight them, there is much speculation over whether she will indicate Prince Andrew in her testimony who so far has remained silent with regards to her arrest.

Begging for Bail

Rather than being held in jail while she awaits trial, her lawyers suggested she be released on a bail package that would include a cool €5 million personal recognizance bond, travel restrictions, and home confinement with GPS monitoring at a residence in the Southern District of New York- although they didn’t specify exactly where she might reside while awaiting trial.