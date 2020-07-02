Ghislaine Maxwell Arrest: Royal Family brace for new revelations about Prince Andrew

What will Ghislaine Maxwell divulge to prosecutors and will Prince Andrew finally break his silence about his relationship with Jeffery Epstein?

A top US lawyer has said that Prince Andrew must ‘stop making excuses’ and now tell the FBI everything he knows about his friend Ghislaine Maxwell following her arrest today.

American women’s rights attorney, Gloria Allred, who is based in Los Angeles and represents 16 accusers of paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, said Prince Andrew should ‘contact the FBI immediately’.

Shock waves reverberated through the royal family today as the British socialite, Ghislaine Maxwell, an ex-girlfriend of convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, is facing charges in the US after being arrested by the FBI.

Maxwell is accused of assisting Epstein’s abuse of minors by helping to recruit and groom victims known to be underage, she was reportedly arrested in New Hampshire and is due to appear in federal court later today.

Maxwell, British socialite and heiress who became a confidante of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, has previously denied any involvement in or knowledge of Epstein’s alleged sexual misconduct. Epstein died in prison on 10 August as he waited for his trial to begin on sex trafficking charges.

He had been arrested last year in New York following allegations that he was running a network of underage girls – some as young as 14 – for sex, his death was determined to be suicide, however, a separate and independent investigation by a private pathologist determined that it was not possible he could have killed himself.