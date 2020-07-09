Mallorca woman cuffed for killing boyfriend

POLICE have arrested a 31-year-old woman for killing her boyfriend after he died from stab wounds to his back at the couple’s home in Manacor on Wednesday night.

The woman, originally from Ecuador, reportedly told the arresting officers her 33-year-old Honduran partner had threatened her and that she had acted in self-defence.

According to reports neighbours of the pair alerted the police when they overheard a violent argument going on inside the apartment in a block on Calle Sant Joan Baptista de la Salle.

Several National Police and Manacor Local Police patrols and an 061 health emergencies team headed for the property immediately. When they got there the man was already dead.