Emotional final goodbye to lost loved ones in Manacor

MANACOR gave an emotional final goodbye on Sunday afternoon to the 47 people who lost their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, when state of alarm restrictions prohibited wakes and funerals.

Some 300 people attended the local council-organised homage to the 47, nine of whom were victims of the virus.

The simple ceremony staged at the cemetery plaza began with music from cellist Miquel Àngel Aguilo and violinist Kepa Artetxe.

Both dean Antoni Amoros and Manacor councillor Carles Grimalt said a few words.

“I hope that little by little, this sadness that you now have is disappearing and only the best moments and the good memories that you keep of your dear relatives remain in your memory”, the councillor said.

“On my own behalf and on the part of Manacor council, we send you a large embrace which we hope can comfort you”.

The ceremony ended with councillors presenting a flower arrangement to each of the families in attendance.