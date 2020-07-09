Containment and sustainability future model for Mallorca tourism

A PLAN for the future model of tourism in Mallorca which puts the emphasis on containment, territorial balance and sustainability has narrowly got the approval of the island’s administration.

The vote on the PIAT Tourism Sphere Intervention Plan was 17 in favour and 16 against at Thursday’s plenary meeting.

The Consell said the main aims of the plan are “to contain the growth of tourism places, defining a clear and agreed limit, avoiding the indiscriminate touristification of the territory and preserving the identity of traditional localities.”

Among the main features of the plan are putting a limit on the number of tourism places, not allowing new tourism places in already developed areas and preventing the construction of new golf courses and theme parks.

The plan also proposes sport tourism based on cycling and walking routes.

Regional Territory Minister Maria Antonia Garcias described the plan as “genuine, legally robust, in line with the change of model we are promoting, and which backs a diversified, quality tourism.”