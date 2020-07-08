Man falls to death in Mallorca capital in tragic accident

A MAN fell to his death from the fourth floor of a building in Mallorca capital Palma on Tuesday evening while trying to help out a neighbour who had locked herself out.

According to reports, the 46-year-old was attempting to lower himself down from his terrace to her apartment below with ropes when he lost his balance and plummeted 10 metres onto the street.

Witnesses to the tragic accident on Calle Valldemossa immediately called the emergency services. Health teams were reportedly on the scene within minutes, but could do nothing to save his life.

National Police will carry out an investigation to determine exactly what happened.