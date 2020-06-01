Woman out for family stroll in Spain’s holiday island Mallorca suffers serious injuries after falling four-metres head first

A WOMAN out for a family stroll on Sunday afternoon suffered serious injuries after slipping and falling head first some four metres down the steps to a viewing point in a rocky area of El Toro in Calvia.

The 47-year old, who had been walking with her husband, son and the family dog, was knocked unconscious.

A Calvia health emergency team, ambulances, Local Police, Civil Protection, Guardia Civil and Mallorca firefighters rushed to the accident scene. But the complexity of the rescue and the seriousness of her injuries meant an Armed Institute helicopter and a Maritime Rescue boat were also scrambled.

-- Advertisement --



According to reports, at one point the woman went into cardiac arrest, but the health team was able to resuscitate her.

She was transferred by helicopter to Palma’s Son Espases hospital.