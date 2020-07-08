Jail time for attack on British tourist in brawl on Magaluf’s infamous strip

A MALLORCA court has sentenced a young man to a year behind bars for stabbing a British tourist in the back with a broken bottle during a brawl on Magaluf’s infamous Punta Ballena strip.

He was found to have attacked the victim when he was already on the ground after being hit by someone else, and of causing a deep, circular cut of around 12cms in diameter.

-- Advertisement --



According to reports he had initially been charged with attempted homicide, but the charges were reduced to inflicting bodily harm.

The case dates back to a fight in a square in the early hours of June 2017. Spanish press reported that a bunch of Spain youngsters got into a fight with tourists from the UK, and that at one point the defendant smashed a bottle against a wall to use it as a weapon, and stuck it into the left shoulder of the Brit who had fallen to the ground.

The wound needed stitches and took several weeks to heal.