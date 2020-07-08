Costa Almeria health service round-the-clock for summer

THE San Juan de los Terreros health centre is now operating a seven days a week, round-the-clock service for summer.

Pulpi council said the extension applied to both doctors and nurses’ services and will function throughout July and August, when the population of the coastal resort increases considerably.

-- Advertisement --



Junta de Andalucia delegate in Almeria Maribel Sanchez and the regional government’s Health and Families delegate Juan de la Cruz Belmonte visited San Juan de los Terreros on Friday afternoon for the inauguration of the extended service on Friday afternoon.

There they joined Pulpi Mayor Juan Pedro Garcia, Health councillor Andree Eveleens Tourism councillor Juan Bautista Lopez and doctors from the medical centre.

“Today is a historic day for the municipality of Pulpi, as if there is something this government team has been fighting for since it started to manage the interests of Pulpi residents it was to gain this service which today we can say is a reality: a 24-hour service for all those who live in and visit San Juan de los Terreros”, the Mayor commented.

“This will be a successful summer with the guarantee that we have great professionals who can attend to us at any time”, he added.

Maribel Sanchez echoed the Mayor’s views, describing the launch of the service as “mission accomplished.”