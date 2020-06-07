San Juan de Los Terreros beach clean up to mark World Environment Day in Spain’s Costa Almeria

VOLUNTEERS spent a morning cleaning up a San de los Terreros beach to mark World Environment Day on June 5.

Pulpi Mayor Juan Pedro Garcia and Tourism councillor Juan Batista Lopez were among those who joined in the Isla de Terreros Tourism Association-organised initiative on the Calataray beach.

Between them all they filled a skip with rubbish and debris in just three hours.

The local council posted a thank to everyone who took part, commenting also on the satisfaction that “every day there are more of us with an awareness on the environment.”