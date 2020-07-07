Summer dig called off in Alcucia

THE annual dig at the Pollentia ancient Roman archaeological site in Alcudia will not go ahead this summer for the first time in more than 25 years.

Spanish press reported that Alcudia Mayor Barbara Rebassa had decided to call off this year’s excavations campaign and the Antonio Arribas Archaeological Course in part due to the health restrictions stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Further factors were reportedly the failure of the Spanish government for the second year running to pay an annual €60,000 subsidy for the project and the slump in the sale in entries to visit the site.

Last year a team of nearly 100 professionals, volunteers and students took part in the excavations. An increase in the number participating in recent years meant the excavation areas could be extended with a view to locating the remains of the original encampment and what could have been the basis for the foundation of the Roman town.

There will however be some work going on at the site over the coming weeks. A team of professionals will be working in the site laboratory and focusing on tasks like making an inventory of materials unearthed during last year’s campaign. They will also be developing the the website and a visitors’ guide.