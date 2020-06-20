Mallorca holiday resort Alcudia first in Spain with ‘safe’ beach certification for C0vid-19 infection prevention measures

MALLORCA holiday resort Alcudia is the first locality in Spain to gain ‘safe’ certification for its beaches on the basis of its Covid-19 infection prevention measures.

The company SGS verified the distinction following three successful audits of the municipality’s Covid-19 contingency plan and prevention protocols.

“Having safe beaches is an honour”, commented Alcudia Mayor Barbara Rebassa.

Deputy Mayor Domingo Bonnin described the verification as “an added value” to the appeal of the locality and another step towards “peace of mind” for beach-goers.

The local authority set up a Covid-19 monitoring committee in the middle of May to establish procedures and actions on Alcudia’s beaches. Different working groups focused on specific matters, including sunbed rental, the lifeguard service, and kiosk and water sport licensees.

There was also training for beach workers for their own safety and that of beach-goers, plus an information campaign and the installation of noticeboards featuring safety protocols on each of the nine beaches with the safe certification.

At the same time, the council calculated maximum capacity for each beach.