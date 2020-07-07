Staff Test Positive For Coronavirus At JD Sports Warehouse In Rochdale

A minor outbreak is being investigated at a JD Sports warehouse in Rochdale after some workers tested positive for coronavirus.

After a small number of people employed at the JD Sports central warehouse in Rochdale tested positive for the virus, a mobile testing lab has been set up at the site.

There have been calls for the warehouse to be closed down to contain the virus, however, the facility remains open, as according to reports, of around 500 JD Sports workers tested over the weekend at the mobile lab, there was only one additional infection.

The calls to close the warehouse from some local councillors are perhaps understandable, as although Rochdale’s infection rate is currently less than half Leicester’s, placed under total lockdown, the Lancashire borough has suffered a number of local outbreaks.

The council apparently visited the JD Sports warehouse on more than 10 occasions, sometimes unannounced, to verify the retailer was adhering to social distancing rules. It understood that no problems were discovered on the visits, but the council has stated it will take action against anyone found to have flouted the rules.