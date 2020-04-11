“Lockdown Lout” in Rochdale Bites Manchester Police Officer on the Arm explaining COVID-19 Lockdown Rules

Greater Manchester Police have released photos of the injury suffered by the 21-year-old PC after she was bitten by a man in Rochdale who reported as disobeying the lockdown rules.

A man has been charged by police after a female officer was bitten on the arm as she tried to explain the rules surrounding the coronavirus lockdown. Greater Manchester Police released photos of the injury suffered by the 21-year-old PC after she was called to reports of a man causing a disturbance in Rochdale causing concern amongst other officers about the dangers of picking up COVID-10 infections while on duty.

GMP said the Officers just tried to explain to the man that he should not be going to other people’s homes following the government’s guidelines to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

While trying to engage with the man, two officers were punched and the 21-year-old officer was then seriously bitten.

She attended hospital following the incident on Thursday evening before being discharged to recover at home.

Days earlier she had been delivering Easter eggs to children while out on patrol, GMP said.

Christopher Hill, 29, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker and one count of criminal damage.



