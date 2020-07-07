Another Top 25 Costa del Sol Hotels Reopen Doors to Tourists from July

Another top 25 hotels on the Costa del Sol will reopen their doors to tourists this month in July, after being closed since mid-March.

THAT means approximately 84 hotel establishments in total will be open to tourists in the province of Malaga. According to the Costa del Sol Association of Hotel Entrepreneurs (Aehcos), hotel occupation for the month of July is predicted to be around 30%, and around 40% in August, as reported. The list of 25 includes the opening of the Málaga Palacio in the centre of Malaga, which boasts 418 rooms. In addition, the Meliá Don Pepe in Marbella will be one of the first chains to open in Andalusia, along with the Meliá Marbella Banús on July 10.

-- Advertisement --



Here’s the list of hotels predicted to open this month:

ACMálaga Palacio Málaga Hotel: from July 1

Gran Meliá Don Pepe Marbella: from July 1

Sol Timor Torremolinos Apartments: from July 1

Stella Maris Fuengirola Apartments: from July 1

La Jabega Fuengirola Apartments: from July 1

Amaragua Torremolinos Hotel: from July 1

MS Pepita Benalmádena Apartments: from July 1

Hotel Balcón de Europa Nerja: from July 1

Hotel Pyr Fuengirola Fuengirola: from July 1

Apt. Sunny Beach Club Benalmádena: from July 1

Las Vegas Malaga Hotel: from July 1

Fénix Torremolinos Torremolinos Hotel: from July 3

Palmosol Benalmádena Hotel: from July 3

Isabel Torremolinos Hotel: from July 3

Hotel Princesa Playa Marbella: from July 3

Las Rampas Fuengirola Hotel: from July 3

Bali Benalmádena Hotel: from July 3

Pez Espada Torremolinos Hotel: from July 3

Sentidos Benal Beach Hotel Benalmádena: from July 3

Apt. Los Amigos Beach Club Mijas: from July 3

Hotel Molina Lario Málaga: from July 6

Meliá Costa del Sol Torremolinos Hotel: from July 6

Hotel Palacio Solecio Málaga: from July 9

Hotel Meliá Marbella Banús Marbella: from July 10

Hotel Casual del Mar Malaga: from July 10

Apt. Fuengirola Beach Fuengirola: from July 15

The five-star luxury hotel Los Monteros in Marbella will also open its doors on July 1. However, five of Malaga’s hotels will delay reopening until August. They include Hotel Benalmádena Palace, the Hotel Alay Benalmádena and the Hotel Guadalmedina Málaga, which plan to open on August 1. However, the Balmoral and the Riviera (both in Benalmádena and part of the Med Playa hotel chain) plan to reopen between the end of July and the beginning of August, depending on the number of flights/bookings from abroad.