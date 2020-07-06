Flight & Hotel Bookings to Spain’s Costa del Sol Surge Boosting Tourism Recovery

Flight and hotel bookings to Spain’s Costa del Sol have surged in the past week alone providing a boost to the tourism sector, according to the Costa del Sol’s Association of Hotel Entrepreneurs (Aehcos).

“Flight bookings to the Costa del Sol have increased by 55 per cent, compared to last week,” confirmed Aehcos’ President Luis Callejon. “Most of the international bookings are mainly from UK and German tourists.” That said, compared to the same period last year, “bookings are down by 74 per cent”, he noted. Nevertheless, Callejon is still positive about the recovery in the tourism sector, which has suffered huge losses as a result of the lockdown.

Tourism Costa del Sol has estimated that hotels will have occupancy rates of between 35-40 per cent during this month (in July). Other tourism accommodation, such as holiday apartments are predicted to enjoy 50 per cent occupancy rates. However, Callejon believes that 90 per cent of visitors to the Costa del Sol this summer will be national tourists, compared to around 10 per cent of international guests.

Aehcos has also confirmed that around 70 per cent of Costa del Sol hospitality firms have finally reopened their establishments since the lock down, but they expect takings to be 40-50 per cent less than last summer. In addition, all the beach bars have now opened up, and they also predict earnings to be 50 per cent less than last year. Callejon’s message to those who want to visit the Costa del Sol is to “Come now because there’s never been a better time to enjoy the sunshine coast without the crowds”.