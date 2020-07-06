WATCH: Full steam ahead on converting old Costa Almeria station into outdoor activity hub

IT is full steam ahead on plans to convert the old Huercal-Overa station standing on what is now a Green Way walking and cycling route into a leisure and outdoor activity hub, Almeria provincial council reports.

👏 Diputación y Huércal-Overa transformarán la antigua Estación del ferrocarril 👏 Diputación y Huércal-Overa transformarán la antigua Estación del ferrocarril en un 🏪 restaurante – cafetería y en la sede de los clubes deportivos ⛹️‍♀️ del municipio💰 Inversión: 380.000€ Zveřejnil(a) Diputación de Almería dne Neděle 5. července 2020



Works have already got going on the €380,000 project, for which the Diputacion is providing funding under its Municipal Investment Plans.

Huercal-Overa Council has announced it will put out to tender the management of the main building for its use as a restaurant, cafe and museum, plus it will provide local sports clubs with their own space.

“We are talking about the restoration of a historic and monumental building in an idyllic environment in a unique natural zone,” commented Diputacion Development deputy Oscar Lira on a visit to the station on Sunday.

The conversion works are due to be completed at the beginning of next year.