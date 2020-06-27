Huercal-Overa summer pool reopening to public on Spain’s Costa Almeria with strict rules on hygiene and social distancing

THE Huercal-Overa summer swimming pool is reopening to the public next Friday July 3, with strict rules on hygiene and social distancing.

The health of people using the pool and of staff is the top priority, the local authority stressed.

-- Advertisement --



“Hence we have established the necessary protocols for disinfection, hygiene and health adaptions and distancing measures”, explained Huercal-Overa Sports and Health councillor Blas Sanchez, who visited the pool last week with Culture councillor Belen Martinez to finalise details on the reopening of the centre with municipal technicians.

“We are continuing with the opening of different municipal facilities, returning little by little to normality with the resumption of sports activities and leisure opportunities for residents”, the Sports councillor added.

Another change this year is that people wanting to use the pool have to book a time in advance though the www.deportes.huercal-overa.es website.

The pool will be open Tuesday to Friday from 11.30am, to 3pm and from 4-8pm, and from 11am to 3pm and 4-8pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

The facilities will be disinfected when the pool shuts for an hour in the early afternoon and again when it shuts at night.