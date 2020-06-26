Step towards sustainability on Spain’s Costa Almeria with Huercal-Overa switch to energy efficient lighting

HUERCAL-OVERA is taking a step towards greater sustainability with a switch to energy efficient public lighting.

Works are currently underway to replace more than 1,400 lights with LED technology. This will not only reduce municipal electricity bills by as much as 70 per cent, but also contaminating CO2 emissions by around 75 per cent, according to Almeria provincial council Development deputy Oscar Liria.

Huercal-Overa Mayor Domingo Fernandez estimated the financial saving to the council will be nearly €100,000 a year.

The lighting project is the result of a collaboration between the Diputacion de Almeria and the Huercal-Overa local authority, with financing from the European Regional Development Fund. The funding is managed by the Ministry for Ecological Transition’s IDEA Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving.

The works also involve replacing 141 of the light supports, or arms, which are in a somewhat deteriorated state, and the installation of a tele-management system for each light point: a more advanced means of controlling the lighting system.