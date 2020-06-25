Park back to ‘normal’ on Spain’s Costa Almeria as playgrounds and outdoor fitness areas reopen

HUERCAL-OVERA’S municipal Adolfo Suarez is back to ‘normal’, with everything, including children’s playgrounds and outdoor fitness areas, open.

But due to the coronavirus pandemic the council has implemented some changes.

-- Advertisement --



The local authority has established the pertinent protocol and is implementing the relevant health and safety measures. These include disinfections of facilities and the reduction of maximum user numbers to one person for every four metres.

The Huercal-Overa councillors for Public Works and Sustainable development, for Services and Infrastructure, and for Urban Planning and Environment, Blas Sanchez, David Siles and Francisco Jose Lopez, paid a visit to the park this week to check the implemented measures are functioning as they are supposed to.

David Siles pointed out that while a minimum of one disinfection daily is necessary to open the Adolfo Suarez’s facilities, the council is carrying out several a day “to guarantee the health and safety of the little ones and people using the different areas of the park.”

The Services and Infrastructure councillor also explained that notices featuring recommendations for using the park have been put up.

Siles revealed that this year’s municipal budget, due to be approved in the coming weeks, will include a section for improvements to the park. He said this would include the swings and the playgrounds’ flooring.

The local authority is now working on disinfecting and organising the rest of Huercal-Overa’s parks and children’s play areas so they can also be reopened.