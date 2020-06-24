Castle reopening doors to public in Costa Almeria’s Huercal-Overa with C0vid-19 contagion protection measures in place

HUERCAL-OVERA castle is reopening its doors to the public from July 1 with Covid-19 contagion protection measures in place.

The council said the monument will be open to small groups of visitors from Monday to Thursday between 7.30pm and 9.30pm, with obligatory social distancing and hygiene precautions.

“We are opening the doors to our castle for visits in these times when residents are going for tourism close at hand”, commented Huercal-Overa Culture and Tourism councillor Belen Martinez.

Culture, Knowledge and Social Well-being area delegate councillor Jose Lopez stressed the council had followed the established protocols and adopted all the necessary measures for the castle reopening “to offer a safe destination to our visitors.”

He added, “the castle is one of our main tourist attractions and the council is going to continue working on the restoration and highlighting the importance of our heritage.

“”Our municipality has great potential and we cannot leave it forgotten”, Lopez commented.