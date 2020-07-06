Madrid moves into second phase of ‘new normality’

MADRID moves into the second phase of the so-called ‘new normality’ today Monday, with a further easing of restrictions and putting the region on the same post-state of alarm level as most of the rest of the country.

Madrid was one of the communities which went directly from phase two of the lockdown de-escalation into the new normality without going through phase three first due to the state of alarm being lifted. But some restrictions remained in place.

One of the main differences from today onwards is an increase in maximum capacity limits on indoor areas like bars, restaurants, commercial centres, museums, cinemas, amusement parks and zoos, which goes from 60 to 75 per cent. For outdoor terraces, maximum capacity goes back up to 100 per cent.

Face masks must be worn and there must be social distancing of at least 1.5 metres.

Limits on maximum capacity also return to normal for swimming pools, while for gyms it goes up to 75 per cent and up to 25 people in a class.

There are changes to the conditions for visits to care homes for the elderly, which have been restricted to one family member per week. From today more family members are allowed to go, plus they are allowed to stay longer.

Fiestas, outdoor dances and other public events are allowed again, where permitted by the health authorities and according to the pandemic situation at the time, and in accordance with measures to prevent Covid-19 outbreaks.

Madrid’s nightlife venues got the go ahead to reopen their doors from Friday at just 40% of their capacity, but without the dance floor.