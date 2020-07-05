Madrid’s Citizens & Nightclubs Lack Party Spirit Despite Night Venues Getting Go Ahead to Reopen on Friday

Few nightclubs reopened this weekend in Spain’s Madrid after venues got the go ahead to reopen their doors to customers on Friday.

IN fact, none of the Madrid’s top night venues such as Kapital, Barceló and Joy Eslava bothered to open this weekend. Those that did, reported very few customers. Favourite spots in the capital to enjoy a Friday night drink pre-Covid-19, were now practically deserted. “People are still afraid to venture out,” said bar/restaurant owners of venues such as La Jauría in Malasaña. “This time last year, we were full. People were coming in and out of the premises all night. Not now. Things are very difficult,” he said.

Madrid’s top clubs such as Kapital, Barceló, Joy Eslava and La Riviera, did not open this weekend nor have they disclosed any future opening dates. “We are satisfied with the opportunity we have been given to open night life venues, but not with the capacity allowed,” stated Vicente Pizcueta, the spokesman for Madrid’s Noche Association of nightlife venue owners.

Madrid’s nightlife venues got the go ahead to reopen their doors from Friday at just 40% of their capacity, but without the dance floor. “However, it is not economically feasible to open large premises under these conditions, as money is lost,” said Pizcueta. “Although we can open up to 40% capacity, we cannot work with just 40% of the staff. You still need the same amount staff as if you’re operating at 100% capacity, which is not financially feasible.” In fact, almost a third (30 per cent) of around 2,400 Madrid’s nightlife venues are at risk of closing down for good as a result of Spain’s lockdown, according to Madrid’s Noche Association, as reported.