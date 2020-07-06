Donald Trump Suffered “Child Abuse” Claims Niece in Tell-All Book

Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump is publishing a “tell-all” book about the US president two weeks ahead of schedule, where she claims that Trump was abused as a child.

The book will be published by Simon & Schuster, who brought the publication date forward due to “extraordinary interest” in the book titled Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.

-- Advertisement --



Clinical psychologist Mary Trump writes about the president’s home life in his early years, an ill mother and a workaholic father who expected “obedience” and nothing more. Mary Trump describes child abuse as a case of “too much or not enough” and believes that the president’s love deprived childhood would affect him later in life.

This is not the first time Mary Trump has spoken out against her famous uncle, she frequently opposes his views and political career on social media and assisted the New York Times in their report on the Trump family’s tax affairs.