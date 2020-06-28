BREAKING NEWS: Donald Trump denies knowing that Russia offered the Taliban bounties to kill US troops

Trump called the New York Times report ‘another hoax’ and blames Obama and Biden for letting Moscow ‘have a field day’

Russian intelligence officers for the military intelligence GRU recently offered money to Taliban militants in Afghanistan as rewards if they killed US or UK troops there, a European intelligence official told CNN.

The official that reported the information was unclear as to the precise Russian motivation, but said the incentives must have led to coalition casualties. The official did not specify as to the date of the casualties, their number or nationality, or whether these were fatalities or injuries.

“This callous approach by the GRU is startling and reprehensible. Their motivation is bewildering,” the official said.

It is understood that US intelligence present in the region concluded months ago that Russian military intelligence offered the bounties, while peace talks were going on.