Spain’s Airports Back in Full Action Albeit with 9,000+ Fewer Flights than Last Year

Spain’s airports are now back in full action this weekend after its borders reopened to more countries on July 1, albeit with noticeably fewer flights.

THERE are reported to be around 9,000 fewer flights over this weekend, compared to the same period in 2019. According to Spanish airport operator AENA, around 3,937 flights have been scheduled over Saturday (1,936) and Sunday (2,001) this weekend. However, that’s still 9,063 fewer flights compared to the same period last year. Airlines worldwide had cut international flights in response to the travel bans and a drop in travel demand as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic.

However, the number of flights to and from Spain are expected to increase in the coming weeks thanks to negotiated air bridges and returning confidence in tourism in the country. Spain’s huge investment in tourism promoting the country as a ‘safe’ place for a summer holiday, is also paying off as confidence in Spain’s destinations, such as Costa del Sol, are rising fast. In fact, it has resulted in a surge in last minute holiday bookings made by French, Spanish, German, Italian and Belgian tourists, as reported.