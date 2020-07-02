Spain’s Costa Almeria registers second biggest monthly jobless increase in Andalucia

ALMERIA registered the second highest monthly jobless increase in June in Andalucia.

An additional 5,421 people were out of work by the end of last month, according to figures from the Employment, Migration and Social Security Ministry.

Among the eight Andalucia provinces only Huelva saw greater growth in jobless numbers, with an additional 7,920.

Almeria’s unemployed total stood at 77,581 by the beginning of July. This represents a 7.51 per cent rise on a month earlier and a very substantial 29 per cent increase on the same time last year.

By contrast, the average monthly increase for the whole of Andalucia was just 1.14 per cent, and only 0.13 per cent nationally.

The most affected sector in June was agriculture, with 2,900 more people on the dole than in May. This is largely explained by the agriculture season coming to an end.

Services was also hard hit. Another 2,257 were out of a job by the month end, the explanation in this case most probably the restrictions stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Women in Almeria were affected by unemployment than men. They accounted for 2,847 of the total, compared with 2,574 men.

Of the 21,558 contracts registered in the province in June, 92 per cent were temporary and just eight per cent indefinite.