Costa Almeria only part of Spain’s Andalucia where unemployment went up in May

ALMERIA is the only province in Andalucia where unemployment went up in May.

Last month ended with another 2,727 people out of work in Almeria and put the provincial jobless total at 72,160, figures from the SEPE State Employment Public Service published on Tuesday reveal.

This represents an increase of 3.93 per cent on April, and is a whopping 23.13 per cent more than in the same month last year.

By contrast, Andalucia-wide there was a dip in the jobless figures of 0.94 per cent in May, or 9,210 less people out of work than a month earlier.

Some of the rise in unemployment in Almeria is down to the end of the provincial agricultural campaign, accounting for 878 of the newly out of work, but 2,070 are service sector workers.

On the positive side, 382 jobs were created in the province’s construction sector over the month.

Across the whole of Andalucia, the sectors where unemployment decreased the most were construction, industry and services.

The current unemployed total for the whole of Andalucia stands at 969,087, 27.32 per cent, or 207,974 more than in May 2019.