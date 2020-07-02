One arrest as Spain’s Costa Almeria police solve robbery case

NATIONAL Police reported the case of a break-in at a property in the Las Gonzalas area of Almeria city is now solved.

A 30-year old man is under arrest for stealing a water pump and a paint gun with a combined value of more than €1,000 after evidence gathered at the scene of the crime led to the identification of him as the thief.

-- Advertisement --



The break-in took place in the middle of May. The property owner told police someone had got into a garage and storeroom.

There were clear signs someone had had a rummage through the inside of a car parked inside, although nothing appeared to have been taken. It also looked as though someone had been poking around at the batteries of a lorry, which was also parked there.

Both the pump and the paint gun were missing.

The arrested man has an extensive police record.